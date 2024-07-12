Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Get Gentex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GNTX

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.31. 311,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gentex by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,823,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,502 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Gentex by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 80,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 38,588 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Gentex by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 25,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Gentex by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 75,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 68,625 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.