GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.08.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Threadgill Financial LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $1,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

