GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Lowered to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of TSE GFL opened at C$51.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.07. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of C$36.56 and a 12 month high of C$55.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18. The company has a market cap of C$18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.92, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.20.
GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Insider Activity
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
