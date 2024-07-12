GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Lowered to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE GFL opened at C$51.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.07. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of C$36.56 and a 12 month high of C$55.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18. The company has a market cap of C$18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.92, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.20.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Insider Activity

About GFL Environmental

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 62,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.92, for a total value of C$2,824,210.24. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

