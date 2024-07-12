GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Down to $31.25

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.25, but opened at $30.51. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 357,267 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GCT. Maxim Group began coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $235.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,769,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 93,211 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $2,764,638.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,219,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,152,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,448,956 shares of company stock worth $50,327,757 over the last ninety days. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCT. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

See Also

