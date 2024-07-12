Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
Shares of GOODN stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $21.51. 4,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,755. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30.
About Gladstone Commercial
