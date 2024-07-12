Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $22.98. 2,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92.

Get Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3047 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.