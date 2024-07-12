Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 29,357 shares.The stock last traded at $5.03 and had previously closed at $5.10.

The stock has a market cap of $960.69 million, a P/E ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.38 million. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 61.46% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GB. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71,326 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

