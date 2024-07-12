Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $172.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.32.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE GPN opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.64.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.