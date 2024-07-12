Global Ports (LON:GPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $310.00

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 310 ($3.97) and last traded at GBX 307.75 ($3.94), with a volume of 1288269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($3.97).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 236.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 228.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of £235.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1,232.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.73.

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

