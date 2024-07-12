Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $220.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLOB. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

Globant stock traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.01. 522,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a 12-month low of $151.68 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.28 and its 200-day moving average is $200.12.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth approximately $99,396,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 4.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 30.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 25.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 82.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

