Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 172,403 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 66,878 shares.The stock last traded at $45.81 and had previously closed at $45.80.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIGB. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

