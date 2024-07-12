Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.80 and last traded at $48.80. Approximately 38,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 383% from the average daily volume of 8,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.34.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Up 32.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.25.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 89,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,000. Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF makes up 3.4% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. owned about 14.95% of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (GSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in small-cap companies. The fund tilts towards US companies but may still invest in securities from other countries, including emerging markets.

