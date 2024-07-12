Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 0.5% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 226,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 59,442 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.93. The company had a trading volume of 579,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,891. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $100.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.92.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

