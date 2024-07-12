Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Update

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 364.4% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Good Gaming Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GMER traded up 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.01. 101,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,425. Good Gaming has a 1-year low of 0.01 and a 1-year high of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.01 and its 200-day moving average is 0.02.

About Good Gaming

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants interested in competing at the high school or college level worldwide. The company offers Galactic Acres mobile game featuring unique characters, stories, and Web3 enhanced experiences.

