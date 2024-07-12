Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Update

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 364.4% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Good Gaming Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GMER traded up 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.01. 101,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,425. Good Gaming has a 1-year low of 0.01 and a 1-year high of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.01 and its 200-day moving average is 0.02.
About Good Gaming
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Good Gaming
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Good Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.