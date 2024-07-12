Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 429.4% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Elm Group

In other news, insider Jason W. Reese purchased 24,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $44,221.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,354,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,247,695.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Great Elm Group news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 20,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $35,201.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,958,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason W. Reese purchased 24,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,221.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,354,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,247,695.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 52,041 shares of company stock worth $91,828. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Great Elm Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,388,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in Great Elm Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 348,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 24,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Great Elm Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,021,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

GEG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,701. Great Elm Group has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 48.75%. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.