Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Approximately 832,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 279,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).
Great Southern Copper Stock Up 4.6 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of £4.68 million, a P/E ratio of -136.00 and a beta of -0.51.
Great Southern Copper Company Profile
Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper and gold deposits in Chile. The company holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.
