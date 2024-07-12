Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the June 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GWTI remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 35,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,315. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Greenway Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Greenway Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Greenway Innovative Energy, Inc, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gas-to-liquids syngas conversion systems to meet individual natural gas field/resource requirements. The company offers G-Reformer units to process various natural gas streams, including pipeline gas, associated gas, flared gas, vented gas, coal-bed methane, and/or biomass gas.

