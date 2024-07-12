Grin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $146,986.06 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Grin has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $146,986.06 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,843.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.31 or 0.00605621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.00119133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00036735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.76 or 0.00274462 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00038359 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00066948 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.