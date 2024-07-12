Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the coupon company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRPN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Groupon in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Groupon stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

