Guidewire Software Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.08.

GWRE opened at $137.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,054.00 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $77.06 and a twelve month high of $140.55.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $236,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,282,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,485,033.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $236,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,361 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $189,965,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $105,311,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $97,829,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.4% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after acquiring an additional 240,622 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,308.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 189,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after acquiring an additional 183,964 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

