Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 500000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).
Gunsynd Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £628,980.00, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.61.
About Gunsynd
Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.
