Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Position Lowered by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,011 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.13% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 172.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,007,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $897.16 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

