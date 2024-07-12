HBC Financial Services PLLC Boosts Position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000.

BUI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,525. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

