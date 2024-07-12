HBC Financial Services PLLC Has $11.67 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 7.9% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,149,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,113. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.