HBC Financial Services PLLC Sells 943 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

T traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.80. 18,431,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,244,777. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.