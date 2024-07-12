HBC Financial Services PLLC Takes Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PMX. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 421,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,553 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 106,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $936,000.

Shares of NYSE:PMX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. 75,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

