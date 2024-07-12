HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $144.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $98.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average is $77.22. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $830,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $446,818.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,024.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

