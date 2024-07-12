Head-To-Head Comparison: GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) vs. Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) and GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and GlucoTrack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -19.27% -58.65% -15.14% GlucoTrack N/A -207.55% -151.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cerus and GlucoTrack’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $156.37 million 2.49 -$37.49 million ($0.17) -12.41 GlucoTrack N/A N/A -$7.10 million ($2.05) -0.81

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GlucoTrack has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GlucoTrack, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

78.4% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of GlucoTrack shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Cerus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of GlucoTrack shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cerus has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlucoTrack has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cerus and GlucoTrack, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 1 2 0 2.67 GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cerus presently has a consensus target price of $3.83, suggesting a potential upside of 81.67%. Given Cerus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cerus is more favorable than GlucoTrack.

Summary

Cerus beats GlucoTrack on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation that uses its plasma system to produce pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency, as well as pathogen reduced plasma, cryoprecipitate reduced. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Cerus Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc., a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc. and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc. in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

