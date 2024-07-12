Head to Head Contrast: Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) & Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM)

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Kilroy Realty has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kilroy Realty and Bimini Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty 0 6 5 0 2.45 Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus target price of $38.20, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Kilroy Realty’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kilroy Realty is more favorable than Bimini Capital Management.

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Bimini Capital Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty $1.13 billion 3.55 $212.24 million $1.74 19.65 Bimini Capital Management $13.60 million 0.56 -$3.98 million ($0.47) -1.62

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Management. Bimini Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kilroy Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Bimini Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Bimini Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.1%. Kilroy Realty pays out 124.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bimini Capital Management pays out -27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bimini Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Bimini Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty 18.43% 3.63% 1.81% Bimini Capital Management -39.58% -44.56% -4.04%

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Bimini Capital Management on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As a pioneer and innovator in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity and productivity for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. The company is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office, life science and mixed-use projects. As of December 31, 2023, Kilroy's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 17.0 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 85.0% occupied and 86.4% leased. The company also had approximately 1,000 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 92.5%. In addition, the company had two in-process life science redevelopment projects totaling approximately 100,000 square feet with total estimated redevelopment costs of $80.0 million and one approximately 875,000 square foot in-process development project with a total estimated investment of $1.0 billion.

About Bimini Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc. and Royal Palm Capital, LLC. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm Capital, LLC. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.