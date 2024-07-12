Head-To-Head Survey: Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) & Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor -17.66% 49.17% 17.88% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 3.52, indicating that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $1.79 billion 0.02 -$285.00 million ($4.16) -0.12 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $19.39 million 0.08 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars. The company provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. In addition, it operates Viator, an online marketplace that includes website, mobile web, and mobile app, which allows travelers to research and book tours, activities, and attractions in travel destinations worldwide; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform that offers information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants. The company markets and sells its services through its own platform channels, online search engines, social media, email, media via public relations, partnerships, and content distribution. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

