HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Frank Corvino Sells 7,705 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HealthEquity Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $75.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $61.32 and a one year high of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 90,329 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,831,000 after acquiring an additional 664,979 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $2,021,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $43,482,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

