HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Frank Corvino Sells 7,705 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
HealthEquity Stock Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ:HQY opened at $75.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $61.32 and a one year high of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthEquity
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HealthEquity
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.