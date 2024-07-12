Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89-1.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.500 EPS.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

