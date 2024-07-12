Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $139.00. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $143.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 374.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 153.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

