Henderson Group Plc Janus Buys 55,463 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 55,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $191,901.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,796,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,841.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Henderson Group Plc Janus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 47,492 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $164,322.32.

On Friday, July 5th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 28,326 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $97,158.18.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 166,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

JHG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 718,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $35.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,893,000 after buying an additional 914,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,036,000 after buying an additional 71,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,831,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,456,000 after buying an additional 103,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after buying an additional 419,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,446,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,905,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

