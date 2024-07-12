HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,442,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,728 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $268,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DINO

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,281. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.18.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.