Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $299.60

Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.60 ($3.84) and traded as low as GBX 299.40 ($3.84). Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 299.60 ($3.84), with a volume of 3,141,119 shares.
Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 299.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 299.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
About Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L)
Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the gold mining operations in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. The company's Gold Production of Khabarovsk Region segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.
