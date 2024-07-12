Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Highway stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.07. Highway has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

