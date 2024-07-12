Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Highway Price Performance
Highway stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.07. Highway has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.
Highway Company Profile
