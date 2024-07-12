HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Downgraded by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for HilleVax’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HLVX. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink downgraded HilleVax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded HilleVax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HilleVax from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.20.

HilleVax Stock Up 2.5 %

HilleVax stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 10.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a market cap of $83.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.78. HilleVax has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that HilleVax will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $88,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 764,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,266,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,898 shares of company stock valued at $193,766. 71.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalys Pacific LLC acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

