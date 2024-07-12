Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO) Short Interest Down 68.3% in June

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SMCO opened at $24.17 on Friday. Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $24.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.04.
Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Company Profile
