Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO) Short Interest Down 68.3% in June

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCO opened at $24.17 on Friday. Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $24.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF alerts:

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (SMCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on generating returns while minimizing risk through its proprietary Small & Mid Cap Opportunities investment process (SMCO), which attempts to identify undervalued US stocks in the small- and mid-cap space.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.