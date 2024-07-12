Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Sells $361,488.75 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $361,488.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 585,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $359,902.50.
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $359,902.50.
- On Thursday, May 2nd, Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $141,940.00.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
HIMS opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,104.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on HIMS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hims & Hers Health
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hims & Hers Health
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.