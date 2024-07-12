Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Sells $361,488.75 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $361,488.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 585,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $359,902.50.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $359,902.50.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $141,940.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,104.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIMS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

