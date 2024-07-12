Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $47,353.80 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $47,353.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Soleil Boughton sold 129,667 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,664,656.85.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $43,359.66.

On Monday, May 20th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $98,349.15.

On Monday, May 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $30,861.99.

On Monday, April 29th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $31,437.68.

On Monday, April 15th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $34,916.85.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,379,000 after purchasing an additional 136,907 shares during the period. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,117,000 after acquiring an additional 193,507 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,009 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Further Reading

