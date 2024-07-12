Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $47,353.80 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $47,353.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 30th, Soleil Boughton sold 129,667 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,664,656.85.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $43,359.66.
- On Monday, May 20th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $98,349.15.
- On Monday, May 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $30,861.99.
- On Monday, April 29th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $31,437.68.
- On Monday, April 15th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $34,916.85.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
Shares of HIMS stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $25.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,379,000 after purchasing an additional 136,907 shares during the period. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,117,000 after acquiring an additional 193,507 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,009 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
