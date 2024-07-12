HNI (NYSE:HNI) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.80

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.80 and last traded at $47.77, with a volume of 12229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get HNI alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HNI

HNI Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 17.75%. HNI’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $82,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $82,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 8,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $389,070.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,349 shares of company stock valued at $931,479 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HNI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,208,000 after acquiring an additional 287,735 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,237,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after acquiring an additional 206,419 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,267,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HNI

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.