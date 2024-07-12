Horizen 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24.13 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $9.27 or 0.00015921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $140.93 million and approximately $24.13 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00040126 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00040665 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,202,088 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

