Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Grows Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 500.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gray Foundation increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Gray Foundation now owns 522,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,993,000 after purchasing an additional 435,070 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 572.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,008,000 after buying an additional 276,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,310,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 376.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after buying an additional 241,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 510.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 271,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 227,116 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.98. 208,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,441. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $98.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

