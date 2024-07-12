Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Has $4.48 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 2.0% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,504,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 156,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

HDV stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.21. 271,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,934. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $111.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.94.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

