Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Sells 23 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $562.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,778,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,595. The company has a market capitalization of $485.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $566.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.26.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

