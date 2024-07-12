Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Sells 840 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in PayPal by 18.6% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $60.27. 8,158,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,713,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, June 28th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

