Howland Capital Management LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,233.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 109,113 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,678,000 after acquiring an additional 125,450 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 848,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $29.28. 158,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

