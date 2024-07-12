Howland Capital Management LLC Invests $362,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in ASML by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $11.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,074.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,190. The company has a 50 day moving average of $996.50 and a 200 day moving average of $926.74. The stock has a market cap of $423.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,083.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

