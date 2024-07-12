Howland Capital Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AES by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AES by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AES by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,671,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,341,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,128 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in AES by 1,635.8% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,496,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,947,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 102,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

AES (NYSE:AESGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their target price on AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

